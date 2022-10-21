Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has CHF 125 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $9.65 on Monday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

