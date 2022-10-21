Streamr Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Streamr has a market capitalization of $22.65 million and $882,236.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,316.68 or 0.27710540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

