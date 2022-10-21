Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

SYK stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,384. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

