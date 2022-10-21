Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Critical Analysis

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $46.87 million 2.11 $14.70 million $2.38 6.22 Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion 2.95 $1.73 billion $3.18 12.36

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Banorte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Summit State Bank pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit State Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Summit State Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 31.33% N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03%

Risk and Volatility

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Summit State Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; home equity lines of credit; and lines of credit, term, and equipment loans, as well as loans to agriculture-related businesses. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers electronic banking, cash management, and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California, Irvine, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,151 branches, 9,668 ATMs, and 154,443 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.