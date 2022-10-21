Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 4,226 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $141.72. 40,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,676. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

