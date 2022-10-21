Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 6,217 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,867. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

