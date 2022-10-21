Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,818,820. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.