Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $117.69

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.69 and last traded at $119.21, with a volume of 1117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.38.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

