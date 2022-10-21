Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Up 3.3%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.50 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94). Approximately 98,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 288,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.91).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.55.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.