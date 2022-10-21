Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

ZPTAF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.