SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.89.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $302.46 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $301.88 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.63 and a 200-day moving average of $426.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

