SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $302.46, but opened at $246.20. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $248.42, with a volume of 28,902 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 16.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

