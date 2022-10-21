Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Shares Down 4.5%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 17,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 85,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

About Synaptogenix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

