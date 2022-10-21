Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Shares Down 4.5%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 17,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 85,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter.
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
