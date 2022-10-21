T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.30.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $136.02 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.