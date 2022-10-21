Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,413. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.