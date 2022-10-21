Tanager Wealth Management LLP Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 195,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,885. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

