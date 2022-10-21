TD Securities Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$210.75.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$146.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$166.49. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$143.30 and a one year high of C$196.75.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

