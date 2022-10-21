TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.34

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and traded as low as $30.35. TDK shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 15,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

