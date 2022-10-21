Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$64.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.80.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$45.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.05 and a 52-week high of C$57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.24. The firm has a market cap of C$24.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

