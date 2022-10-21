Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,652.82 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,652.82 or 0.08617376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $80.08 million and approximately $192,058.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.00 or 0.27693447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.