Tezos 1-Day Volume Tops $18.16 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00006955 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $18.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002405 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009204 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 934,783,461 coins and its circulating supply is 913,300,472 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

