The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,018 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $116,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

