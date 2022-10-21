The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Cut by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,375. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.61 and its 200-day moving average is $322.66.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

