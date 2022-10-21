The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €31.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target on AXA in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.29 ($24.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.91 and its 200 day moving average is €23.63. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

