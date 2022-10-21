The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €34.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNO stock opened at €32.72 ($33.39) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.62 and a 200 day moving average of €26.43. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

