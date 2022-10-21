The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Zuora has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at $597,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.