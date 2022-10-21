The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $51.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,348 shares of company stock worth $16,537,863. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

