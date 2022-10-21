The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $51.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of HRMY stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,348 shares of company stock worth $16,537,863. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.