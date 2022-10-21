The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $5.25

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE PACK opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 15,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,504.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at $808,004.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 50,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 15,236 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 189,936 shares of company stock worth $957,949 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,082 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,034,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranpak

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

