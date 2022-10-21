The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $5.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Honest Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of HNST opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.50. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honest news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,863. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Honest by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 144,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Honest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honest by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

