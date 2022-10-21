TheStreet Downgrades Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) to D+

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of BRDG opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

