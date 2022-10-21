TheStreet Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to “B-“

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,805 shares of company stock valued at $854,984. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

