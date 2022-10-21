THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THGPF. Barclays decreased their target price on THG from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut THG from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC lowered THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 58.33.

THG Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of THGPF stock opened at 0.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.65. THG has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.76.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

