THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 81 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC lowered THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered THG from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on THG from GBX 148 ($1.79) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 58.33.

THGPF stock opened at 0.59 on Monday. THG has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.65.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

