Thunder Brawl Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.66 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $100.66 million and $365,024.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.57013224 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $681,614.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

