Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits Market Cap of $115.04 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $115.04 million and $323,938.00 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

