Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and traded as low as $9.67. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 18,929 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRYIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Toray Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

