Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.00.

TSCO stock opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

