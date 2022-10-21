Traders Purchase High Volume of SVB Financial Group Put Options (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 189% compared to the average daily volume of 584 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $58.91 on Friday, reaching $243.55. 61,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,369. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.13. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $301.88 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

