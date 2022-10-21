Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

