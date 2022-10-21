True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.11

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 74678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

True Drinks Stock Up 21.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $541.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About True Drinks



True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

