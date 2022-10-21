TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Up to $32.88

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $33.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $633.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,270.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,135 shares of company stock worth $137,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

