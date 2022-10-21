Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 40,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

