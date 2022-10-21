Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lennar by 72.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $69.83 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.