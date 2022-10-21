Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.