Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

