Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

UDMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $153.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Udemy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after buying an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Udemy by 330.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 958.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Udemy by 326.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 398,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

