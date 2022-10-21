UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.41.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.