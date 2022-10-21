UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.