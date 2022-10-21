Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $560,237.00

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.43 million and approximately $560,237.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,995.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00550266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00242121 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00060068 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29133779 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $500,581.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

