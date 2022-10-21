UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 536 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.20. 30,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

