UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 743 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Trading Up 1.1 %

NWE stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

